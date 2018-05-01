Police: South Greensburg hit-and-run driver now charged with marijuana possession

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield driver who is accused of fleeing a hit-and-run accident in South Greensburg last week also faces a drug possession charge after police later discovered about one pound of marijuana inside a bucket in the trunk of his car.

Borough police officers impounded Anthony Villi's 2008 Ford Taurus after the 5:19 a.m. accident on South Broad Street because of “a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the trunk of the vehicle,” according to a court papers.

When officers later searched the trunk, Painter wrote in court documents that officers discovered a bucket containing about one pound of marijuana wrapped in white plastic.

Police initially began searching for Villi's vehicle after receiving a report of a hit and run on the 1400 block of South Broad Street, where Villi, 35, is accused of running a stop sign, striking a parked car, and then fleeing the scene. A witness obtained a partial license plate number and a description of the black car.

Painter reported in court documents that police discovered Villi and his damaged sedan at the Sunoco station on Mt. Pleasant Street, where he was pumping gas and subsequently questioned.

Police allege Villi caused $917 damage to the parked vehicle.

In addition to possession of a controlled substance and fleeing the scene of an accident, Villi also is charged with criminal mischief, public drunkenness, driving on a suspended license, failure to notify police of an accident and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Villi was charged Tuesday via mailed summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 22 before Youngwood District Judge Tony Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.