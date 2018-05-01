Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Allegheny Twp. woman sent to prison for kidnapping, robbing former nun

Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Scott Lichtenwalner, 27, of Vandergrift and April Alsippi, 34, of New Kensington.
Courtsey Marion County (Ohio) Sheriff
Updated 4 hours ago

Michael Hunt said his mother's religious faith kept her calm and gave her the strength to survive as the 77-year-old former nun was stuffed into a trunk and held captive during a 2016 kidnapping and robbery.

“While she was in that trunk, she knew Jesus was with her,” Hunt said Tuesday during sentencing for one of the two people who took his mother from a North Apollo grocery store parking lot.

April Alsippi, 34, of Allegheny Township was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in January to kidnapping, robbery and other offenses.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Alsippi to serve at least eight years in prison before she is eligible for parole.

Police said Phyllis Hunt was shopping on Sept. 16, 2016, when Alsippi convinced the former nun that she was stranded and needed a ride. They drove a few blocks, then stopped to pick up her boyfriend, Scott Lichtenwalner, who at knifepoint forced the woman into the trunk of her own car. The couple drove around the region for the next 24 hours with the woman confined to the trunk and later the backseat before forcing her to withdraw $5,000 in cash from a bank. Police say the pair took Hunt's rings and later sold them at local pawn shops.

According to court records, Alsippi and Lichtenwalner forced Hunt to call her husband and explain her absence by saying she was staying with a friend. Police said that at one point, Alsippi and Lichtenwalner attempted to rent a room for the night in Monroeville but had no money to do so. Hunt and her car were eventually abandoned the next day near Belle Vernon, police said.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said he almost didn't believe the allegations at first.

“When I first got the call about this, I thought it couldn't have happened. Initially, I thought it was an elderly woman who just got lost. It was beyond the pale,” Ciaramitaro said.

Alsippi told the judge she and Lichtenwalner were drug addicts and in desperate need of money. She said she struggled with addiction for 14 years without ever having received treatment and the incident involving Hunt is something she can't comprehend after being sober for more than a year since her arrest .

“I did that to someone's mother,” Alsippi said.

Lichtenwalner, 27, of East Vandergrift, pleaded guilty to similar charges and is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

