Westmoreland

Trafford library hosts local Civil War author

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Carleton Young holds a box that contained Civil War letters he found in his parents' attic. He researched the letters and turned them into a book, 'Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.'
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Carleton Young holds a box that contained Civil War letters he found in his parents' attic. He researched the letters and turned them into a book, 'Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.'

A Pittsburgh author will discuss his book about two Vermont brothers who left behind a written record of several crucial Civil War battles, including Gettysburg, during his visit to Trafford on May 24.

Carleton Young, author of “Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War,” will give a brief presentation and answer questions at 7 p.m. May 24 at the Trafford Community Public Library, 400 Brinton Ave. Young wrote the book after he discovered in an attic a large collection of letters in the attic at his family's home in Churchill. Young said he realized that the letters written by the two soldiers from Williamstown, Vt., during the Civil War, came from his father's side of the family because his father grew up in a small town near there.

In spending more than a decade visiting battlefields and researching the two Vermont soldiers, he tells the story of the two brothers who fought in the Peninsula Campaign in southeastern Virginia, at Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, and the Wilderness campaign.

Young, who previously taught history at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, also has taught classes as an adjunct professor at the Community College of Allegheny County, the University of Pittsburgh and in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh.

The book, which was published in 2015, is available for patrons to check out at the Trafford library.

The library is hosting Young in conjunction with the Trafford Historical Society.

For more information, contact Jessica Beichler, the library director, at 412-372-5115.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

