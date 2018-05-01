Appeal denied for man convicted of killing father-in-law in Donegal Townahip

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday ruled there was no evidence to support claims from a man serving a life prison sentence for the fatal stabbing of his father-in-law that he should receive a new trial.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani said he will deny the appeal filed by Michael A. Martin, who claimed in court documents he was not properly represented during the 2015 trial in which he was convicted of the first-degree murder of Earl Weygandt in Donegal Township.

Prosecutors said Martin, 44, of Fallowfield, Washington County, lured his 67-year-old father-in-law to a rural road on Aug. 8, 2013, stabbed him to death, then burned his car in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Martin contended he acted in self-defense. In his appeal, he claimed defense was not fully presented to the jury, witnesses were not properly questioned and his confession to police should have been barred from evidence.

Feliciani ruled there was no factual basis for the appeal.

During the trial, jurors watched a two-hour video of Martin's confession in which he initially denied any involvement in the murder, then eventually claimed he acted in self defense.

According to testimony at his trial, Martin told police he had worked in Uniontown and his Jeep broke down while driving home. Martin claimed he called a friend to assist him after Weygandt refused to help.

But police quickly unraveled that story, as Martin's alibi witnesses recanted and cellphone records placed him at home an hour before the murder and then in Donegal Township when Weygandt was stabbed, District Attorney John Peck argued at the trial.

The prosecution contended Martin was upset that Weygandt days earlier refused to continue financially supporting his daughter and Martin.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.