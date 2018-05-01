Greensburg City Administrator Sue Trout resigning after 22 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg's longtime city administrator, Sue Trout, has resigned to take a job in the private sector.

Her last day is May 26, during the annual Greensburg Community Days festival.

“I'm going to go out with fireworks,” she said.

Trout was the city's first female city administrator.

She's worked for the city for 22 years, seven as fiscal director and 15 as administrator.

She is leaving to take a job with Pittsburgh consulting firm Mockenhaupt Associates, but she will still live in Greensburg, she said.

“I'm still going to be part of the community that I love,” she said.

It will be up to city council to choose her successor.

“Sue is going to be tough to replace,” Mayor Robert Bell said. “Her energy and dedication to the city is unmatched. There's no greater advocate for the city of Greensburg than Sue.”

Bell said he hopes to choose the next city administrator at council's May 14 meeting, so that the new administrator has time to work with Trout.

Trout hopes council will choose city fiscal director Kelsye Milliron to follow in her position.

“I feel like we've accomplished a lot as a team,” Trout said.

Bell said it's too early to say whether Milliron will get the job.

“We have a lot of talent under the roof at City Hall, and there's a number of options that we can look at,” he said. “Obviously, the person who takes over as city administrator needs to have a strong financial background. Kelsye fits that bill.”

Trout received an annual salary of $81,421.50 with the city.

The most challenging aspects of the job were building up the city's tax base and encouraging development, Trout said, and her proudest moments as administrator were when the city was able to rise to the challenge.

The state office building on North Main Street was built during her tenure, and it pays more property taxes than any other building in the city. Seton Hill expanded into downtown Greensburg, building a Performing Arts Center in 2009 and an Arts Center in 2015.

The city is in the midst of a resurgence, Trout said.

“I feel like I'm leaving Greensburg in a better place than when I started,” she said.

She said she has “mixed feelings” about departing.

“I'm going to miss this place,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.