Westmoreland County Senior Games bring more than sport for competitors

Competition in the Westmoreland County Senior Games will continue at 9 a.m. Monday at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township — including shuffleboard, darts, a basketball shoot and watercraft events. Football and softball throws, speed walking and running events begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Penn-Trafford High School Stadium. Details: co.westmoreland.pa.us/765/Westmoreland-County-Senior-Games

Dalona Leonard gained about a foot each time she hurled a 6-pound shot put Thursday at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Her best distance was a little over 13 feet. It may have been far from the longest effort recorded, but Leonard was just getting warmed up for several days of competition in the 35th annual Westmoreland County Senior Games. Organized by Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, events continue through May 11, wrapping up with swimming at the Greensburg YMCA.

Leonard, 88, of Ligonier, has been taking part in the games for more than two decades. She joined her friend, Margaret Forish of New Alexandria, on a four-member bocce team later Thursday morning and was signed up for events yet to come, including shuffleboard, darts and basketball and football throws.

"Last year I did well at darts, but I like them all," Leonard said of the events. "I used to do bowling, but I had my hip replaced and I quit that."

One year, Leonard took home an armful of medals, placing near the top in nine out of 12 events. The Sportswoman of the Year award she won in 1996 is perhaps more in line with what keeps her coming back to the events and with the games' purpose of helping those over 50 have fun and stay fit.

"You mingle with everybody, and it's just a fun time," Leonard said of the games. "Everybody is nice, and we get along good."

She became friends with Forish — who also has a Sportswoman of the Year award to her credit — after being teamed with Forish's husband, Gene, now deceased, in mixed doubles horseshoes.

Forish "just came to watch, and I talked her into doing it," Leonard said. "We've been friends ever since."

Paul Miller, 78, of Mutual, and his wife, Mona, were part of a team that advanced in the bocce tournament after winning 12-9 in an early round.

"It's enjoyable. It's a good day out," said Miller, who also competed Thursday in men's doubles horseshoes with friend Bob Kronen, 88, of Hempfield.

Kronen's depth perception and his game have been thrown off by poor vision in his left eye and a cataract on his other, but that won't stop him from taking part.

"I still like it. It's in my blood, and it's good exercise," Kronen said. "You can't always be a winner.

"You can have fun and be with your friends. When you get to be my age, friends get a little scarce."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.