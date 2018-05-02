Greensburg police seek suspect in fatal heroin overdose

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police seek help in locating a 36-year-old man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with a fatal fentanyl-heroin related overdose.

Officers are looking for Glenn Levtzow, who has lived in the Greensburg and Ruffsdale areas. He is originally from North Carolina, according to Detective Sgt. John Swank.

The charge stems from the Nov. 18 overdose of Ryan Powell, 34, inside an East Pittsburgh Street apartment.

Powell was discovered laying on a bathroom floor, was revived and transported to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, where he died Nov. 20, Swank said.

Police said Levtzow sold heroin that caused Powell's death. Police at the scene confiscated a stamp bag of heroin marked with red and blue stars.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 724-834-3800.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.