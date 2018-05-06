Hempfield karate ministry helps newest black belt, 72, stay strong and confident

Doris Songer is breaking boards at an age when other women are more concerned with breaking their hips.

The retired schoolteacher took up karate a decade ago for the same reasons as people decades younger than her: to build her strength, discipline and confidence while remaining fit. Songer, 72, of Hempfield, recently earned her black belt from the Ching Sai Do dojo at Hempfield Church of Christ.

“The kids all love her; they call her ‘Chuck Doris,'” said Cassandra Kintigh, one of the teachers and co-owners of the school, referring to bearded martial arts legend-turned-meme Chuck Norris.

Karate and its benefits have made Songer more confident and self-reliant at an age when other people would be slowing down, she said.

“I just want to keep myself strong, keep healthy, keep myself in good shape,” she said. “I see a lot of older people, they get to a certain age and give up. I don't want that. I want to keep going.”

She helps other people who are older or have more difficulty than she does — including her husband, Larry Sr., or another woman she drove to errands to help meet her black belt's community service obligations. She mows her own lawn and will climb a ladder to clean her own gutters, she said.

Her one concession to age or injury is a knee brace she's worn since falling more than 20 years ago; she used her training in “how to fall” from the dojo's judo classes to prevent breaking her hip in a more recent slip, she said.

“My mother's a very determined person,” said Larry Songer Jr., 49, who went through several years of class with her until his own health meant he couldn't keep up. “After she'd had all three of us, she went to Seton Hill for art. She became a substitute, and she'd stay up all night grading papers.”

A longtime member of the Hempfield Church of Christ who'd never taken so much as an aerobics class, Songer joined the dojo when church members Cassandra and Mark Kintigh took over space in the church's basement for a karate-based ministry. The dojo teaches students as young as 3 years old; Songer participates in every program they offer.

To qualify for her black belt, Songer had to demonstrate all the moves she'd learned from the beginning of her decade in the class to end; she had to fend off 40 different attacks and demonstrate at least 25 different counter-moves in doing so; and she had to spar one-on-one, two-on-one and three-on-one with different opponents from her class.

“There's one man, he's over six feet tall — I put him down,” Songer said with a smile.

She also broke stacks of up to five boards with her elbows and feet, and, because the dojo was affiliated with the church, she had to recite a chosen Bible passage from memory.

“The Lord has helped me stay strong, too, through all of this,” Songer said, noting one of her favorite memorized passages from the Book of Joshua: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

The whole qualification process took almost two hours; Songer noted she had to pause or try some parts over because she had a sinus infection that made her dizzy from time to time, but otherwise she accepted no deviations or concessions in the routine.

Songer is the dojo's fifth black belt, Kintigh said.

“People laugh and ask why Doris doesn't just knit or crochet like other 72-year-olds,” Kintigh said. “She does; she just likes beating people up more.”

