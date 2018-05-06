Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield karate ministry helps newest black belt, 72, stay strong and confident

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Doris Songer is breaking boards at an age when other women are more concerned with breaking their hips.

The retired schoolteacher took up karate a decade ago for the same reasons as people decades younger than her: to build her strength, discipline and confidence while remaining fit. Songer, 72, of Hempfield, recently earned her black belt from the Ching Sai Do dojo at Hempfield Church of Christ.

“The kids all love her; they call her ‘Chuck Doris,'” said Cassandra Kintigh, one of the teachers and co-owners of the school, referring to bearded martial arts legend-turned-meme Chuck Norris.

Karate and its benefits have made Songer more confident and self-reliant at an age when other people would be slowing down, she said.

“I just want to keep myself strong, keep healthy, keep myself in good shape,” she said. “I see a lot of older people, they get to a certain age and give up. I don't want that. I want to keep going.”

She helps other people who are older or have more difficulty than she does — including her husband, Larry Sr., or another woman she drove to errands to help meet her black belt's community service obligations. She mows her own lawn and will climb a ladder to clean her own gutters, she said.

Her one concession to age or injury is a knee brace she's worn since falling more than 20 years ago; she used her training in “how to fall” from the dojo's judo classes to prevent breaking her hip in a more recent slip, she said.

“My mother's a very determined person,” said Larry Songer Jr., 49, who went through several years of class with her until his own health meant he couldn't keep up. “After she'd had all three of us, she went to Seton Hill for art. She became a substitute, and she'd stay up all night grading papers.”

A longtime member of the Hempfield Church of Christ who'd never taken so much as an aerobics class, Songer joined the dojo when church members Cassandra and Mark Kintigh took over space in the church's basement for a karate-based ministry. The dojo teaches students as young as 3 years old; Songer participates in every program they offer.

To qualify for her black belt, Songer had to demonstrate all the moves she'd learned from the beginning of her decade in the class to end; she had to fend off 40 different attacks and demonstrate at least 25 different counter-moves in doing so; and she had to spar one-on-one, two-on-one and three-on-one with different opponents from her class.

“There's one man, he's over six feet tall — I put him down,” Songer said with a smile.

She also broke stacks of up to five boards with her elbows and feet, and, because the dojo was affiliated with the church, she had to recite a chosen Bible passage from memory.

“The Lord has helped me stay strong, too, through all of this,” Songer said, noting one of her favorite memorized passages from the Book of Joshua: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

The whole qualification process took almost two hours; Songer noted she had to pause or try some parts over because she had a sinus infection that made her dizzy from time to time, but otherwise she accepted no deviations or concessions in the routine.

Songer is the dojo's fifth black belt, Kintigh said.

“People laugh and ask why Doris doesn't just knit or crochet like other 72-year-olds,” Kintigh said. “She does; she just likes beating people up more.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

Doris Songer practices Tai Chi patterns with her martial arts and tricking class Thursday, May 3, 2018 as part of the Ching Sai Do program at Hempfield Church of Christ. Songer recently obtained her black belt through her church's program and has been a church member since the 1970's, she said.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Doris Songer practices Tai Chi patterns with her martial arts and tricking class Thursday, May 3, 2018 as part of the Ching Sai Do program at Hempfield Church of Christ. Songer recently obtained her black belt through her church's program and has been a church member since the 1970's, she said.
Doris Songer ties her black belt Thursday, May 3, 2018 before getting ready to participate in the Ching Sai Do program at Hempfield Church of Christ.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Doris Songer ties her black belt Thursday, May 3, 2018 before getting ready to participate in the Ching Sai Do program at Hempfield Church of Christ.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me