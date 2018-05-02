Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Redesigned interchange brings developers to New Stanton

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Four Star Car Wash in New Stanton closed Monday, May 1, 2018. The building will be demolished to make way for a new GetGo.
Updated 6 hours ago

Martin Sivic ran Four Star Car Wash on a sleepy New Stanton side street for decades.

Then PennDOT came to town, spent $53.7 million redesigning the I-70 interchange, and put the car wash right in the middle of the action.

“We went from being a piece of property on a dead-end street to a corner lot with three entryways,” Sivic said.

The new interchange has led to a rush of development and land sales as once-remote properties have become prime locations.

Four Star Car Wash closed this week after 33 years. Giant Eagle bought the Byers Street property, and plans to build a GetGo gas station and convenience store with beer sales, Sivic said.

Sivic said he doesn't want to disclose how much he made selling the car wash.

“Basically every piece of property in New Stanton is up for sale at this point. Everybody is trying to take advantage of the new roundabout system PennDOT put in,” he said.

“For Sale” signs were peppered around the new Rachel Drive roundabout. Bulldozers on a nearby hillside were hard at work on a Hampton Inn and Suites.

Jay Shah was hoping to cash in as well. He owns the Garden Inn on Byers Avenue, next to the car wash, and wants to retire.

“Business is not great, the property is getting old, there's a lot of competition. You need a new product here,” he said.

He'd been thinking about selling for a while, but figurd the moment was right with the new roundabout driving interest.

“The value of land is pretty good right now,” he said.

The interchange project has not been great for everyone. Business was cut in half at the Sunoco on Center Avenue as drivers avoided the heavy construction in the borough, and it hasn't bounced back yet, said manager Sam Patel.

“People had a hard time getting in and getting out. We thought it was going to be better, but no,” he said.

He hopes things will improve this summer. The new interchange opened in November, and as drivers get accustomed to the new layout they may return to New Stanton, he said.

There's no guarantees though. On the old interchange, vehicles exited right near the Sunoco, now they're farther up the street. Existing gas stations may not win back customers if GetGo and other competitors move into town, Patel said.

“We are struggling right now. We are hoping everything will be OK,” he said.

New Stanton has several hotels, but the Hampton Inn and Suites under construction between Bair Boulevard and Broadview Road is the first new one in more than a decade.

Developer KN Hospitality bought the land about two years ago, anticipating the increased traffic the new interchange would bring.

“This part of town was at the end of the road, and it's now it's first all of a sudden,” said developer Kirtan Patel (not related to Sam Patel).

He projects the hotel will be open by January.

His company was selling four vacant acres near the hotel. He said restaurants, gas stations and retail outlets have all expressed interest.

“I think the future is very bright,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

