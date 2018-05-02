Mt. Pleasant man to serve prison time for beating his 81-year-old father

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Mt. Pleasant man will serve up to two years in prison for assaulting his 81-year-old father earlier this year.

Todd Sharon, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of simple assault in connection with the Jan. 24 incident at the family's Brinkerton Road home.

Police said Sharon repeatedly punched his father; grabbed the man's head and bashed it against a countertop and a kitchen cabinet; pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the head and neck.

According to court records, William Sharon suffered head lacerations and other injuries that required him to be treated in a local hospital.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway approved a plea bargain deal in which prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated assault, the most serious charge against Todd Sharon.

He pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment and was sentenced to serve one to two years in prison. The judge also ordered Sharon to have no contact with his father and to receive drug and alcohol treatment if warranted.

Court records indicated that Sharon's mother, who has since died, obtained a protection from abuse order against her son the day after the beating.

Police said in the two weeks after Sharon's arrest and while the protection from abuse order was in effect, he made 23 telephone calls and wrote two letters to his parents, prompting another judge to find him in contempt of court for violating the terms of the domestic order.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.