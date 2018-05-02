Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant man to serve prison time for beating his 81-year-old father

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 4 minutes ago

A Mt. Pleasant man will serve up to two years in prison for assaulting his 81-year-old father earlier this year.

Todd Sharon, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of simple assault in connection with the Jan. 24 incident at the family's Brinkerton Road home.

Police said Sharon repeatedly punched his father; grabbed the man's head and bashed it against a countertop and a kitchen cabinet; pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the head and neck.

According to court records, William Sharon suffered head lacerations and other injuries that required him to be treated in a local hospital.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway approved a plea bargain deal in which prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated assault, the most serious charge against Todd Sharon.

He pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment and was sentenced to serve one to two years in prison. The judge also ordered Sharon to have no contact with his father and to receive drug and alcohol treatment if warranted.

Court records indicated that Sharon's mother, who has since died, obtained a protection from abuse order against her son the day after the beating.

Police said in the two weeks after Sharon's arrest and while the protection from abuse order was in effect, he made 23 telephone calls and wrote two letters to his parents, prompting another judge to find him in contempt of court for violating the terms of the domestic order.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me