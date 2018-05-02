Area man jailed on $250K bond for Arnold shooting last month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A weeks-long search for a suspect in an April 12 shooting and robbery in Arnold ended Friday with the 21-year-old's arrest in a Jeannette apartment, authorities said.

Nicholas J. Haynes, whose last known address was in Somerset, was wanted by Arnold Police and Westmoreland County Detectives for allegedly shooting 18-year-old Malcolm Dunem of Arnold during a robbery. According to online court dockets, Haynes has also recently lived in New Kensington and Mt. Pleasant.

Haynes was arraigned before New Kensington District Judge Frank Pallone on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and robbery. Pallone ordered him held in the county prison after Haynes failed to post $250,000 bond.

Arnold Police Sgt. Joe Nixon and county Det. John Clark reported in an affidavit that police were called to the 1500 block of Kenneth Street for reports of a gunshot victim at about 9:30 p.m. last month. Police said they found Dunem with three gunshot wounds and he was driven by ambulance to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment.

Police said that prior to the shooting, Dunem and three others were allegedly arranging a trip to Latrobe to purchase Ecstacy. However, before Dunem and the others departed they drove to Kenneth Street.

“At that point, Haynes appeared from around the corner and said to (Denem), ‘Come out with some' which (Denem) took to mean he was being robbed,” police wrote in court documents after interviewing Denem.

After shooting Denem with a .22 caliber handgun, Haynes fled on foot, witnesses told police.

Authorities reported that Haynes was located in Jeannette Garden Apartments on Evans Avenue.

Additional arrests

The search for Haynes also resulted in escape charges being filed against three Greensburg men this week by Greensburg Police. According to an affidavit filed by Patrolman Hank Fontana Jr., police received a tip Thursday that Haynes could be in Greensburg traveling in a car driven by Samuel “OGB Sam” Oglesby, 23, at about 5 p.m. April 26.

When police saw Oglesby in a 2017 Dodge Nitro on South Maple Avenue, Fontana said he fled with two other men in the vehicle, Taylor E. Foster and Shihon C. Moore, both 26.

Police subsequently apprehended the trio after a chase through several city streets and a search using K-9 officers. In addition to escape, Oglesby is also charged with driving on a suspended license.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.