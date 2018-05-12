Newsmaker: Leslie Nemeth
Noteworthy: The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and its academy of music named Leslie Nemeth the first Independent Music Teacher of the Year, an honor created to recognize outstanding teachers in Westmoreland County who provide private music lessons. Nemeth has taught piano in Westmoreland County for more than 25 years. The award was presented April 28 at the orchestra's Fauré Requiem concert at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. It comes with a plaque, a celebratory dinner and two season tickets to the next Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra season. The award is presented annually to a local music educator.
Age: 55
Family: Husband Edward Nemeth, three children
Residence: Ligonier
Education: Mt. Pleasant Area High School, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh
Background: Nemeth started playing piano when she was 7 years old. She learned piano and flute in school, and attended a Seton Hill Music Camp in middle school. She toured Europe with the American Youth Symphony and Chorus. She began teaching piano in 1991, and now has more than 30 students a week. Though she is a teacher she never stopped learning: she still takes flute lessons.
Quote: “I love working with children. I develop a wonderful relationship with them and try to give them the gift of learning to express themselves with their instrument. This award is very special. Because I am not in a school, the work I do is ‘behind the scenes.' It is an honor to be recognized and I am humbled by it. I feel very fortunate to do something that I love and now I also feel appreciated.”
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.