Fundraiser set for North Huntingdon pet shelter

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
A former research beagle hesitates before stepping out of his cage to walk on grass.
A former research beagle hesitates before stepping out of his cage to walk on grass.

A North Huntingdon animal shelter is hoping people will get their hair cut on May 3 at a Robinson Township beauty salon as a fundraiser for the shelter that works to save dogs and to rehabilitate puppy mill dogs from across the state.

The nonprofit All But Furgotten Inc. Humane Rescue will receive money from a patron's $25 donation when they get their hair cut from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday by Patrick Lomantini, a master stylist at Bella Capelli Academy, A Paul Mitchell Partner School, at Robinson Plaza 2, Suite 100, Park Manor Drive, said Melanie Wedge, a spokeswoman for All But Furgotten.

Adoptable pups and kitties will be there, Wedge said.

Wedge said those interested can make an appointment at the salon by phoning 412.424.0379 ext. 1.

The fundraiser is being held in conjunction with the BarkAID Lomantini North American Tour of more than 40 cities to raise funds for animal shelters and rescues across North America. Lomantini bills it as the “Ultimate Road Trip for Homeless Animals.”

All But Furgotten is a animal welfare organization devoted to humane rescue in conjunction with legally investigating and assisting law enforcement on animal abuse cases.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

