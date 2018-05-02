Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Volunteers sought for flag raisings in West Newton

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 7:24 p.m.
Yough High School student council members Michaela Henry and Hunter Mains prepare to raise one of the 353 full-size flags at the West Newton Cemetery for the 20th annual Avenue of Flags in West Newton in 2014.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

Volunteers are needed on May 11 to place 350 full-size flags in the West Newton Cemetery for the 24th annual West Newton Avenue of Flags, created for the Memorial Day holiday.

Students from the Yough High School student council and members of the West Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7812 and West Newton Moose Lodge No. 31 are expected to participate.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to arrive at the West Newton Cemetery office, 210 Vernon Drive, at 9 a.m. May 11. The organizers are asking volunteers to bring with them { 38)-inch- and { 716}-inch wrenches to tighten the memorial plaques to the flag poles. Some tools will be available.

Each flag is given by a family member in honor of a local veteran who has died.

Light refreshments will be provided in the morning and lunch is served afterward.

The flags fly through Memorial Day until volunteers help take down the display on June 2.

For more information, contact Stacey at 724-309-9687, or “like” the Facebook page at facebook.com/wnaveofflags.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

