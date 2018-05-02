Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Outdoors event slated Sunday at Keystone State Park

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Jamie Hall of Armbrust dons the bustle for his traditional Native American regalia during the fourth annual Youth and Outdoor Show in May 2013 at Keystone State Park near New Alexandria.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
Jamie Hall of Armbrust dons the bustle for his traditional Native American regalia during the fourth annual Youth and Outdoor Show in May 2013 at Keystone State Park near New Alexandria.

Updated 6 hours ago

Visitors will have a chance to explore outdoor interests ranging from hunting to orienteering to Native American traditions Sunday at Keystone State Park's 8th Annual Youth and Family Outdoor Show.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Pavilion No. 1 at the park in Derry Township. Food and door prizes will be featured.

Those attending can expect to find demonstrations and displays by several canine-related organizations including White Oaks EMS Search and Rescue and groups devoted to bird dogs, huskies and German shorthaired pointers.

Park visitors can take aim in a BB gun shoot or archery range. Exhibitors will include Boy Scouts, a birding group, local sportsmen's clubs, the National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the state Game Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Mother Earth Four Directions Inter-Tribal Group has been involved in the event for five years. Members of the Native American group display their handmade crafts while drumming, singing and dancing, according to founding member Christine Brewer.

“We teach people about our cultures,” she said, noting the group also pays tribute to military families and veterans.

The Friends of Keystone State Park and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation provide support for the outdoors event.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me