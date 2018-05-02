Outdoors event slated Sunday at Keystone State Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visitors will have a chance to explore outdoor interests ranging from hunting to orienteering to Native American traditions Sunday at Keystone State Park's 8th Annual Youth and Family Outdoor Show.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Pavilion No. 1 at the park in Derry Township. Food and door prizes will be featured.

Those attending can expect to find demonstrations and displays by several canine-related organizations including White Oaks EMS Search and Rescue and groups devoted to bird dogs, huskies and German shorthaired pointers.

Park visitors can take aim in a BB gun shoot or archery range. Exhibitors will include Boy Scouts, a birding group, local sportsmen's clubs, the National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the state Game Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Mother Earth Four Directions Inter-Tribal Group has been involved in the event for five years. Members of the Native American group display their handmade crafts while drumming, singing and dancing, according to founding member Christine Brewer.

“We teach people about our cultures,” she said, noting the group also pays tribute to military families and veterans.

The Friends of Keystone State Park and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation provide support for the outdoors event.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.