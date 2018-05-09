New manager of Irwin's Lamp Theatre brings plans to expand programming

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The new manager of The Lamp Theatre in downtown Irwin wants to increase the kinds of entertainment the theatre offers, improve its connections to the community and increase its links to the region's many colleges and universities.

“The independent theatres and nonprofit theatres enhance the community and bring in new people, and new ideas and new innovations. I want to be a facility for the community,” said Danelle Haggerson, 42, who has been on the job for less than a month. “I probably would be open 24 hours a day, if I could.”

Haggerson succeeds John Cassandro, the Lamp's only general manager since the facility reopened in November 2015.

Haggerson and her husband, Fritz, moved to Jeannette from Charlotte, N.C., last fall and were volunteering at the Lamp. She left a human resources job at an area firm when the opening arose, even though it meant a pay cut.

“It's a dream job. We loved the (entertainment) business. I had been a bartender, and I had worked at nonprofits as well. I thought this would a be a perfect tie-in between those two worlds,” Haggerson said.

Her experience in management and entertainment made Haggerson a good fit for the position, said John Gdula, president of the board of directors that oversees the theatre.

“She's truly professional,” Gdula said. “She will give us another opportunity to move the business right along.”

Cassandro, who resigned in April, could not be reached for comment.

“He gave everything he could for the Lamp for six years,” Gdula said.

Haggerson comes on board as the theater's board of directors is planning to expand into the adjacent courtyard along Main Street, where an old diner was relocated in April 2017 from Pittsburgh's Station Square. It still sits, waiting to be refurnished into a lounge.

The diner and a 1,200-square-foot building planned to surround it will be used for concession space during performances at the theater and could host parties or other special events. Concrete was poured last week for a ramp that will lead to the courtyard.

Haggerson plans to continued the movie nights started under Cassandro. She wants to offer weekday matinees for children and films for senior citizens. She wants to create partnerships with local businesses, including a day care, where youngsters come to the theatre and experience the facility. She envisions the finished courtyard as a place where people could enjoy a morning coffee or a yoga class.

“We want to make the most use out of the building. We want to really make it more than a venue. We want to make it a hub of activity for the area,” Haggerson said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.