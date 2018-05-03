Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

'Youth Ambassadors' sought for program at Point State Park, Forbes forest

Renatta Signorini
Thursday, May 3, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Fort Pitt Block House at Pittsburgh's Point State Park.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Fort Pitt Block House at Pittsburgh's Point State Park.
The view from Beam Rocks in Forbes State Forest as photographed on Aug. 26, 2017.
Renatta Signorini
The view from Beam Rocks in Forbes State Forest as photographed on Aug. 26, 2017.
The view from Wolf Rocks in Forbes State Forest photographed on Oct. 17, 2017.
Renatta Signorini
The view from Wolf Rocks in Forbes State Forest photographed on Oct. 17, 2017.
Point State Park in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2014.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Point State Park in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2014.

Updated 2 hours ago

Young people interested in outdoor recreation and conservation are being sought for a new state program being hosted in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

The Youth Ambassador program will last for 10 months at nine locations statewide, including Point State Park in Pittsburgh and Forbes State Forest in eastern Westmoreland County, according to a news release from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

During the program, ambassadors will complete a checklist of activities aimed at promoting opportunities, such as recreation or volunteer work, available at state parks and forests to their peers.

Ambassadors will be asked to share their experiences on their social media accounts, attend programs, help with volunteer projects and communicate with youth organizations, the release states.“DCNR is looking for new and different ways to involve young people in conservation and outdoor recreation, and it seemed that one way to introduce those opportunities to teenagers would be for them to hear about it from other teenagers,” said department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.Ambassadors should be at least 14 and should not graduate from high school before completing the program. The application deadline is June 1 and ambassadors start the following month.The application and more details are available at www.dcnr.pa.gov/YouthAmbassadors .

