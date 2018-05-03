Unity man jailed for several alleged PFA violations involving ex-girlfriend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Unity Township man repeatedly violated a court order that he stay away from a former girlfriend — including allegations that he hid under a neighbor's home to spy on her and broke into her house, overturning furniture and slashing couch cushions, according to state police.

Troopers arrested Terry L. Marincic, 50, on April 25, and he since has been detained in the Westmoreland County Prison for violating a protection-from-abuse order, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, police formally filed criminal charges against Marincic related to multiple PFA violations, including three counts of burglary, two counts each of criminal trespass, stalking and criminal mischief.

District Judge Michael Mahady ordered Marincic to remain in the county jail after he failed to post $30,000 bond after an arraignment hearing.

The woman obtained a PFA order on April 9, according to court documents.

On April 22, the woman contacted state police to report that Marincic had repeatedly violated the court order and that she “feared for her safety,”

Troopers took her to the Blackburn Center, a non-profit shelter for domestic abuse victims in Greensburg, according to police reports.

The next day, a relative called the woman to report that her home was burglarized.

A rear door of the home was broken open, police reported.

“Once inside the residence, there was coffee and food all over the kitchen floor and damage to the refrigerator,” Trooper Steven Dubich reported about what he found at the scene. “When entering the living room, the couch cushions were cut with a knife, the china cabinet was tipped over on the floor, the recliner and television set were flipped over on the floor and damaged.”

Troopers estimated damages at $3,245.

At 2 p.m. April 25, state police responded to a report of a person “hiding in a crawl space.”

“The owner advised that he thinks someone has been in and out of the residence. From the area, there is a direct view of the victim's residence,” Gerhard wrote in court documents.

Gerhard reported that he arrived to find Marincic was located in the crawl space.

In an interview at the state police barracks near Greensburg, Gerhard reported that “Marincic advised that he went to the victim's home and violated the PFA and ransacked the house. Marincic indicated he broke into the house to get some of his clothing.”

Canice Lighthall, program manager at the Blackburn Center shelter, said she could not discuss specific cases but said generally some abusers become more violent after served with court orders.

“In some cases, a person is served with a PFA and you never see or hear from them again, With others, it actually makes them more angry and act out more.” Lighthall said. “Anyone who commits domestic violence is not always predictable, and that is a challenge.”

According to the most recent statistics compiled by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, Westmoreland County judges in 2016 granted 650 temporary PFA orders after granting 668 in 2015.

Marincic has a preliminary hearing scheduled May 14 before Mahady.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.