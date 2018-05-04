PennDOT to discuss reconstruction of Rt. 119 in Youngwood, historic info sought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before PennDOT starts on a $20 million reconstruction of Route 119 through the heart of Youngwood, agency officials first would like to find people with knowledge of the borough's history.

Engineers working on the project, planned to start in spring 2020, are looking for people to help identify historic resources and avoid having any negative effects on them, said project manager James Sisul.

“We do our best with surveys and public records, but often there are things we're unaware of, so that's what we're looking for,” he said.

PennDOT will hold a meeting May 23 at the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department's banquet hall to display and discuss its design for rebuilding about two miles of the highway, which splits to run along Third and Fourth streets through Youngwood.

The agency plans to rebuild the roadway, put in new curbs and sidewalks, improve drainage and replace signs and road markings, Sisul said.

About 27,000 vehicles travel the section on 119 through Youngwood each day, PennDOT figures show.

Engineers will have to balance the high volumes of vehicle traffic, pedestrians and businesses in the borough throughout the project, Sisul said. Plans do not include changing the number of lanes, though some may have their width adjusted to meet modern standards.

Youngwood officials last year said they were working with the Westmoreland County Planning Division on a corridor plan to consider how Route 119 feel less like a highway and more like a main street.

The May 23 meeting will be an open-house style from 5-7 p.m., at 104 South Second St.

