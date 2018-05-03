Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Pittsburgh Foundation CEO will be Saint Vincent commencement speaker May 12

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Maxwell King, president and CEO of The Pittsburgh Foundation.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Sister of St. Francis Katarina Schuth, professor emerita at the Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, St. Paul, Minn.
Courtesy of University of St. Thomas
Updated 4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Foundation CEO Maxwell King will be the spring commencement speaker at Saint Vincent College.

The school's 172nd annual commencement will be held 11 a.m. May 12 in the Robert S. Carey Student Center, conferring an estimated 330 undergraduate and graduate degrees.

King, former executive director of the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children's Media at Saint Vincent, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

He is working on a biography of Fred Rogers.

The Pittsburgh Foundation is Western Pennsylvania's third-largest grant-making foundation.

Sister of St. Francis Katarina Schuth will deliver the commencement address at Saint Vincent Seminary at 5 p.m. May 11.

The vespers and commencement will be held in the Archabbey Basilica, where five people will receive master of divinity degrees and four will receive master of arts degrees.

The master of divinity is necessary for priestly ordination, although the seminary also has a non-ordination program.

Schuth, professor emerita at the Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn., also will receive an honorary degree.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

