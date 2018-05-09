Volunteer groups remain essential to supporting Westmoreland County hospitals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A regional umbrella organization for hospital volunteers — most of them women — has shut down, but the local hospital volunteer groups remain strong and supportive, officials said.

The Pennsylvania Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries was dissolved at the end of 2017 because of a drop-off in membership and participation in the annual convention, and regional groups such as the Southwest Region Auxiliaries — which went by the acronym SRAPAHA — soon followed.

The larger organizations are gone, but the local volunteer groups they once represented plan to keep supporting the Excela Health hospitals in Greensburg and Latrobe.

“The analogy we used to use was a tree. At the local level, we are the roots, and as long as we're the roots, the tree's not going to die,” said Kaaren Tintori, president of the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary.

Those “roots” are the 207 members of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society and the 90 members of the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary — two organizations that sprouted in the early 1900s.

In a day of health care consolidations, when a lot of hospital auxiliaries are disappearing, the volunteer groups remain strong in Westmoreland County and elsewhere in southwestern Pennsylvania, members say.

“It has a very long tradition dating back to World War I. ... It was in the interest of hospitals years ago to have auxiliaries because they would raise money and develop volunteers that benefited the hospitals,” said Joanne Bergquist, past president of SRAPAHA.

Bergquist is hopeful for the future, at least locally.

“Within our region, we have 16 hospitals that are good and strong. ...They'll function well on their own,” she said.

The auxiliaries have been critical to the functioning of the hospitals for more than a century. They help staff the gift shops and lobbies. Through a wide variety of annual fundraisers, they have bought new beds for specific units, uniforms for nurses, mammogram equipment and lactation pumps. They have contributed to the remodeling of the Westmoreland ICU and the Latrobe emergency room.

More recently, the Latrobe group pledged $250,000 toward Excela Square at Latrobe — $160,000 of which has been paid. The $40 million outpatient health care center opened in January and hosted the recent meeting where SRAPAHA disbanded.

“We are very proud of what we do,” said Susannah Calvo, president of the Latrobe group. “It's just this commitment that our women have to support the hospital, and their love for the hospital.”

The auxiliaries base their pledges on the needs presented to them by the hospitals and plan their fundraisers accordingly.

“We look for the hospital to give us direction,” Tintori said. “The hospital administration has been very cooperative with the auxiliary. We feel it is a partnership.”

Excela Health Chief Development Officer Albert Novak said the auxiliaries constitute a large part of the hospitals' volunteer base and are part of the hospitals' “fabric of care.”

“Our Aid Society and Auxiliary give of their time, talent and treasure, and they inspire others to do the same. They make a tangible impact on our hospitals and our patients, and for that we are grateful,” Novak said.

“Everyone doesn't work on every project because our projects are as varied as our talents, so we try to not burn people out,” Tintori said, noting that Westmoreland group members range in age from 30 to 80.

With an aging membership, the auxiliaries are more attuned to recruiting new members through fundraisers and other activities, including the annual Children's Health Fair held on Wednesday at Charter Oak Church in Unity. The popular event, now in its 35th year, hosts 650 third-graders from the Derry, Latrobe and Ligonier school districts.

Last year, the Latrobe group lost three members but gained 10. Membership dues are a mere $10.

“When the hospital was independent and all the doctors' wives belonged, we had about 400 (members). But things have changed so much, and there's not as much foot traffic at the (Latrobe) hospital,” Calvo said.

Auxiliary leaders say they are trying to stay viable by changing with the times and growing their membership.

“If you don't have new people, you're going to die,” Tintori said.

Others still helping

Westmoreland County leaders noted there also are strong auxiliaries at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights and Monongahela Valley Hospital in Monongahela.

The Allegheny Valley auxiliary pre-dates the 109-year-old hospital by three years and at one time comprised 13 mini auxiliaries, said hospital President Bill Englert.

The groups consolidated as AVH Auxiliary Inc. in 1984 and consolidated again in 1992. “They're active. ... I interact with them a lot,” Englert said.

In 2016, the 70-member auxiliary contributed $200,000 toward the equipping of a new cardiac rehabilitation center at the hospital.

“We donated the money for the machinery that is used for the recovering heart patients,” said Pam Lapczynski, auxiliary president. “We have a look at who needs what, and we try to share the wealth as best we can.”

The Auxiliary of Mon-Vale Health Resources Inc. has a history of service that dates back 115 years to Memorial Hospital of Monongahela and the Charleroi-Monessen Hospital. When Monongahela Valley Hospital opened in 1978, the two groups became one auxiliary, said Janet Cieply, manager of auxiliary services.

“The ladies are so dedicated to this cause,” Cieply said, noting that a $31,943 donation in 2017 purchased a new stress test system for the cardiology lab and a specialized transport cart.

The Allegheny General Hospital Auxiliary has, in 100 years of volunteerism, raised $6 million in support of the hospital's medical programs, spokeswoman Stephanie Waite said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.