Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Prantl's founder attends grand opening of Greensburg bakery

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 2:45 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Henry Prantl was at a baking convention in California in the 1960s when he had the idea for the cake that would become a Pittsburgh area icon.

“The burnt almond cake, I actually got the idea from a baker in Anaheim, California,” he said.

Prantl bought the concept back to Pittsburgh and put his own spin on it, creating a dessert that's earned national recognition.

Westmoreland County and Greensburg officials, along with bakery owner John Felice, joined him Thursday for the ribbon cutting at the new Prantl's location on Grove Street.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Prantl's Bakery join the business-scape of the city of Greensburg,” Mayor Robert Bell told a crowd of about 150 people. “I've had a number of people tell me we need a bakery in Greensburg. Here it is.”

The Greensburg location has been open to the public with limited hours for almost two months, and making baked goods to ship to online customers and the Pittsburgh Prantl's locations since late last year.

It also houses Prantl's cake-decorating service and will serve as a “test kitchen” for new recipes.

Hours have expanded to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Prantl no longer owns the business, having retired in 2007. The bakery that bears his name is now owned by Felice, a Greensburg resident.

Prantl, a third-generation baker, said he never expected the bakery he started in Shadyside in 1966 to grow the way it has.

“I was just so impressed when I came out here,” he said.

Felice said he has big plans for the future of Prantl's.

“Since our soft opening, it's been steady business,” he said.

He wants to open more locations, though that might still be a ways out. Felice said he wants to make sure the Greensburg bakery is fully established before opening a new one.

As for Prantl, he said he doesn't do much baking in retirement. He dabbled with it at his home for a bit, but it didn't last long, he said.

“The wife and I didn't see eye to eye in the kitchen,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

Related Content
Prantl's Bakery burnt almond torte named state's best by Food Network
The burnt almond torte created at Pittsburgh-based Prantl's Bakery has been named Pennsylvania's best by the Food Network. The Food Network's "50 States of Cakes," ...
Jayne Simone of Greensburg, fulfills orders during Prantl's Bakery's grand opening in Greensburg on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jayne Simone of Greensburg, fulfills orders during Prantl's Bakery's grand opening in Greensburg on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Founder Henry Prantl (left), and owner John Felice, cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the new Prantl's Bakery in Greensburg, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Founder Henry Prantl (left), and owner John Felice, cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the new Prantl's Bakery in Greensburg, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Owner John Felice, talks to a customer outside of the bakery, during the grand opening of the new Prantl's Bakery in Greensburg, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Owner John Felice, talks to a customer outside of the bakery, during the grand opening of the new Prantl's Bakery in Greensburg, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Barbara Shafran, takes on order of cookies and lady locks, during the grand opening of the new Prantl's Bakery in Greensburg, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Barbara Shafran, takes on order of cookies and lady locks, during the grand opening of the new Prantl's Bakery in Greensburg, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me