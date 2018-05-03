Westmoreland prosecutors to pursue rape case despite alleged victim recanting claims

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County prosecutor said Thursday she will proceed with the rape case of a Hempfield man even though the alleged victim has since recanted her allegations.

Assistant District Attorney Barbara Jollie said case against Harold Franks, 35, will continue based on statements made to police by his accuser when she appeared bloody, bruised and naked at a local police station asking for help.

“We can't ignore this. She made three requests for help,” Jollie said.

Police, based on those original statements allegedly made to investigators in October, charged Franks with seven counts, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation. The woman contended she and Franks argued and that he assaulted her, then dragged her into a bedroom and forced her to perform a sex act before he committed rape.

The woman later claimed she was drunk and was never raped or assaulted by Franks. She has said the sexual activity was consensual, according to the defense.

The Tribune-Review does not identify alleged victims in cases of suspected sexual assaults.

Harold's rape trial was scheduled to begin next week but will be delayed to address defense requests to bar from evidence the alleged victim's statements to police and medical personnel. The defense also seeks to have evidence that Franks was previously accused of sexual crimes excluded from the trial.

“They're not going to have a rape trial,” said defense attorney Heidi DeBernardo-Norton. “The prosecution's story keeps changing, and the victim keeps saying this didn't happen.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said he will review the filings to determine if a hearing is needed on the evidence issue.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.