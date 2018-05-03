Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland prosecutors to pursue rape case despite alleged victim recanting claims

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Westmoreland County prosecutor said Thursday she will proceed with the rape case of a Hempfield man even though the alleged victim has since recanted her allegations.

Assistant District Attorney Barbara Jollie said case against Harold Franks, 35, will continue based on statements made to police by his accuser when she appeared bloody, bruised and naked at a local police station asking for help.

“We can't ignore this. She made three requests for help,” Jollie said.

Police, based on those original statements allegedly made to investigators in October, charged Franks with seven counts, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation. The woman contended she and Franks argued and that he assaulted her, then dragged her into a bedroom and forced her to perform a sex act before he committed rape.

The woman later claimed she was drunk and was never raped or assaulted by Franks. She has said the sexual activity was consensual, according to the defense.

The Tribune-Review does not identify alleged victims in cases of suspected sexual assaults.

Harold's rape trial was scheduled to begin next week but will be delayed to address defense requests to bar from evidence the alleged victim's statements to police and medical personnel. The defense also seeks to have evidence that Franks was previously accused of sexual crimes excluded from the trial.

“They're not going to have a rape trial,” said defense attorney Heidi DeBernardo-Norton. “The prosecution's story keeps changing, and the victim keeps saying this didn't happen.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said he will review the filings to determine if a hearing is needed on the evidence issue.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me