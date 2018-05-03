Sentence appeal in Franklin Regional stabbing case headed to state Superior Court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The attorney for a Murrysville man serving a 60-year prison sentence for the knife rampage at Franklin Regional High School four years ago filed another appeal seeking to have the lengthy penalty shortened.

In a one-paragraph court document filed Thursday, defense lawyer Pat Thomassey asked the state's Superior Court to review the 23 1/2-to-60-year sentence imposed against Alex Hribal in January as well as a decision to reject a defense request that it be modified.

After a brief hearing last week, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani refused to consider reducing Hribal's sentencing, saying the basis of the defense request did not constitute new evidence to warrant a lesser period of incarceration.

The defense asked the judge to reduce Hribal's sentence to 15-to-30 years in prison.

Hribal, 20, pleaded guilty last year to 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, and one offense for bringing knives on to school property when he slashed and stabbed students and a security guard before classes on April 9, 2014.

No one died in the attack, although several students were critically injured.

During a hearing in January , Hribal and his parents claimed the assaults were the result of a prolonged period of bullying the then 10th-grader had endured over a years.

The judge at that time rejected those claims and did so again last week , saying there was no concrete evidence that Hribal was bullied or that it caused him to attack his classmates.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.