Environmental assessment to clear former Mt. Pleasant glass site for redevelopment

Mt. Pleasant Borough is one step closer to redeveloping former industrial brownfield donated by the Levin family in 2008.

Duquesne-based environmental consultant KU Resources Inc. is expected to submit a final environmental assessment to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that says no cleanup of the former Bryce Brothers Glass Co. site is necessary and that the 7.6 acres meets the state standards for nonresidential development.

The report, due May 10, will need final approval from the DEP.

The only restriction on the property is that the groundwater cannot be used for drinking, irrigation or other agricultural purposes, said Mark Patrick, manager of economic development services for KU Resources.

“It's not a bad site. There's worse out there for sure,” Patrick said.

Mt. Pleasant and the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority hired KU Resources in 2016 to assess the property.

The borough wants to develop the vacant site into the Levin Complex, which would house several businesses, said borough Manager Jeff Landy.

“Who knows what it could be? As long as it's good for the borough and it brings jobs to the area,” Landy said.

The property, which is located along the western side of Bridgeport Street near the intersection with East Sycamore Street, has a history dating back to the late 1800s.

Bryce Brothers was established in Mt. Pleasant in 1896 and made hand-blown glass. It became part of Lenox Crystal in the mid-1900s.

Levin Furniture later obtained the property and used the building as a warehouse. An arson in 1998 destroyed the warehouse, which had been mostly emptied after Levin moved to Fitz Henry in South Huntingdon.

The land donation was approved by borough council in 2008, triggering a lengthy process of environmental review.

The study by KU Resources included a remedial investigation, a risk assessment and a cleanup plan. A preliminary report was sent to the DEP in December and was later approved, Patrick said.

The work included nine soil borings, soil analysis, a groundwater quality survey and analysis of groundwater samples. The property is vacant except for a natural gas well located along the western boundary.

Landy said the borough has already begun discussions with interested companies, but he declined to elaborate.

“This (study) will give us a chance to develop the property without many restrictions,” he said.

The cost of the study was covered by an $80,000 EPA grant administered by the Redevelopment Authority, which was part of an overall $500,000 grant.

Redevelopment Authority Executive Director April Kopas said more money is available for a reuse plan and for environmental assessments of other properties, whether public or private.

Kopas said the next step for Mt. Pleasant is to develop a reuse plan, which will assist with marketing efforts.

“It's going to help them understand what kind of development (is possible) or how many employers could locate on the site. When they're marketing tht site, it's an easier way for companies to understand what's available,” Kopas said.

