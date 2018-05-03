Home health care worker accused of rape of Greensburg client

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The attorney for a male home health care worker accused of raping a female client in her Greensburg apartment in February disclosed at a preliminary hearing Thursday that the alleged victim and worker had a previous consensual relationship.

During the hearing, Ryan H. James, the private attorney for Roy L. Marks Sr., 64, of McKeesport, questioned city Detective Charles Irvin whether he was ever told by the alleged victim that she and Marks had a “previous consensual relationship?”

“Yes,” Irvin replied.

“Did she describe the sexual relationship as consensual?” James asked.

“She said she didn't want to do it,” Irvin said.

After listening to Irvin's testimony, District Judge Chris Flanigan ruled there was sufficient evidence for Marks to stand trial on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, neglect of a care-dependant person and burglary in connection with the alleged Feb. 5 assault the Luzerne Street apartment.

Flanigan also rejected a request by James to lower Marks' $400,000 bond and remanded him to the Westmoreland County Prison.

Marks pleaded not guilty at the start of the hearing.

Marks is accused of letting himself into the apartment about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and sexually assaulting the 28-year-old woman in her bedroom. Marks had a key to the alleged victim's apartment because he had worked as her home health aide “for several years,” according to court papers.

But James indicated during questioning of Irvin that Marks had a key to the apartment because of the non-work relationship between the pair. Irvin testified under direct examination by Assistant District Attorney John Petrush that the alleged victim requires home health care services “for transportation and cleaning services” due to a skin condition.

Irvin also disclosed in testimony that the alleged victim is in the process of transitioning from female to male.

“The alleged victim said that Marks was not scheduled to be at her home at this time,” Irvin testified.

James also extensively questioned Irvin about a telephone call that the alleged victim made to Marks less than two hours before the alleged sexual assault.

“Yes, she showed me her telephone, but I couldn't tell whether it was an incoming or outgoing call,” Irvin replied.

Marks has no prior criminal history, according to online records.

James also argued that Marks was denied due process because the alleged victim was not required to testify at the preliminary hearing. Pennsylvania Courts have ruled in Commonwealth v. Ricker that prosecutors can sufficiently meet their burden of establishing a prima facie case through hearsay evidence alone during preliminary hearings.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.