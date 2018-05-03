Philadelphia man ordered to trial for allegedly assaulting two Greensburg teens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg detective testified Thursday that a 19-year-old man threatened to shoot a teenage girl last month if she told anyone about the alleged sexual assault of her 15-year-old friend in March.

Naim Saladeem Ballard, 19, of Philadelphia, invited the 17-year-old girl to an apartment on the 300 block of Russell Avenue where he was staying, and threatened the teen on April 5, police Detective John Swank testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday before District Judge Chis Flanigan.

“She said Mr. Ballard then offered her a drink of juice but after she drank it she began to feel ill and dizzy,” Swank testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney John Petrush.

Swank told Flanigan the alleged victim said Ballard then sexually assaulted her.

Flanigan ruled there was sufficient evidence presented at the hearing for Ballard to stand trial for sexually assaulting both teenage girls. He is charged with rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor and single counts of unauthorized administration of an intoxicant and indecent assault of a person who is substantially impaired.

Swank testified that the alleged assault of the 15-year-old girl occurred March 29 in the same home, according to the victim.

He told Flanigan that Greensburg-Salem School District officials initially alerted police of the alleged assaults, which prompted the investigation.

Ballard is being held in the county prison on $200,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.