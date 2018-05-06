Kinderhook Mile race returns to Greensburg after long absence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A once-popular footrace is returning to Greensburg after an absence of more than 15 years.

“The Kinderhook Mile is like a legend to me,” said Mike Stewart II, who's working with the YMCA to organize the race.

The YMCA will host the Kinderhook Mile June 9.

The one-mile race down South Maple Avenue is named after the city's Kinderhook neighborhood.

It was first held in 1981, and for a while it attracted some of the best runners in the region, according to Tom Panigall, who organized the first few Kinderhook Miles and is helping out with the revival.

“We always had some of the best runners in Western Pennsylvania show up,” he said. “People loved it because it was point to point run downhill. And people realized coming into Greensburg that the hill coming down the bridge is crazy to sprint down.”

That downhill course was fun for runners of all skill levels, he said.

“Pretty much anyone who's in decent shape can do it. It's a way of satisfying your ego; no matter how fast you are you can run your fastest mile ever on that course.”

In 1982 one participant finished the race in 3 minutes 48 seconds, on par with the world record at the time.

“Of course it wasn't legit,” Panigall said. Only records set on flat courses count.

Organizers said they can't remember exactly when the race fizzled out. The last one was held sometime in the early 2000s.

They're not sure why it ended, but Greensburg YMCA CEO George O'Brien thinks it might have something to do with one-mile races being eclipsed in popularity by 5Ks and longer contests.

“There's not too many one mile races any longer,” he said.

Stewart said the race is something unique to Greensburg, and deserves a revival.

“A lot of people around here remember the good old days,” he said. “Let's bring those days back. The Kinderhook Mile was a way to do that.”

Runners can register on the YMCA's website . The cost is $25 until May 27, when it rises to $30.

In addition to the race, the YMCA will hold a block party with food and vendors, said sports director Shawn Rause.

He's hoping for at least 100 participants.

“It's been (almost) two decades really since this race has been done, so I know a lot of our members have been asking about it,” he said.

Stewart said he hopes the Kinderhook Mile returns to its status as a Greensburg tradition.

I'd like to grow it into more of an event than a race,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.