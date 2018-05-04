Cause of Jacobs Creek fire under investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at an vacant home in Jacobs Creek Thursday evening, according to Smithton and Turkeytown fire chiefs.

Smithton firefighters were the first to arrive at the Main Street blaze in the small village in South Huntingdon Township, said Fire Chief Joel Ribniscky.

“(Flames) were shooting up in the air pretty high,” he said.

Firefighters from Turkeytown and other departments arrived shortly after the fire was reported at 8:55 p.m. and the flames were extinguished quickly, Turkeytown Fire Chief Larry Nemec said. The two-story structure was damaged.

“We were there for about two hours” checking for hot spots, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.