Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield Township woman accused of supplying teenage brother with marijuana

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, May 4, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
AP Photo
Jim Mone/AP
AP Photo

Updated 3 hours ago

A 21-year-old Hempfield Township woman was charged with child endangerment this week for supplying her 14-year-old brother with marijuana, according to Greensburg police.

City police charged Rachel E. Dittmar with corruption of minors, child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers suspected the teenager was under the influence while they investigated a complaint around 7 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 500 block of South Main Street.

According to court documents filed by patrolman Jason Scalzo, the youth admitted to officers he had been smoking marijuana prior to police arriving and it “was given to him by his older sister.”

When police questioned Dittmar, who was present in the apartment, she admitted providing her brother “a small amount” of marijuana.

“Rachel reported she does not sell the marijuana to (her brother) but only allowed him to use it,” Scalzo reported.

Dittmar was mailed the complaint Wednesday via summons and has a preliminary hearing scheduled July 12 before District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me