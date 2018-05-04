Hempfield Township woman accused of supplying teenage brother with marijuana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 21-year-old Hempfield Township woman was charged with child endangerment this week for supplying her 14-year-old brother with marijuana, according to Greensburg police.

City police charged Rachel E. Dittmar with corruption of minors, child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers suspected the teenager was under the influence while they investigated a complaint around 7 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 500 block of South Main Street.

According to court documents filed by patrolman Jason Scalzo, the youth admitted to officers he had been smoking marijuana prior to police arriving and it “was given to him by his older sister.”

When police questioned Dittmar, who was present in the apartment, she admitted providing her brother “a small amount” of marijuana.

“Rachel reported she does not sell the marijuana to (her brother) but only allowed him to use it,” Scalzo reported.

Dittmar was mailed the complaint Wednesday via summons and has a preliminary hearing scheduled July 12 before District Judge Chris Flanigan.

