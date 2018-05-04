Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Community input sought in Greensburg Salem superintendent search

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, May 4, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
The entrance to Greensburg Salem School District Administrative Offices photographed on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.
The search is on for the next superintendent of Greensburg Salem School District.

The school board paid the Pennsylvania School Boards Association $5,000 to coordinate the search, which began with a community survey available on the district's website .

“They want to get the public's input, so (people) feel like they're involved in the process,” school board President Ron Mellinger said.

The new superintendent will replace Eileen Amato, who announced last month she would retire at the end of the school year.

The survey is open to community members, students, teachers and staff.

Respondents are asked to rank the skills they think are important in a superintendent, such as board relations, educational prowess and staff development. The survey also asks what issues facing the district — safety, curriculum, finances and others — are most important.

“It just gives us a better sense of what everybody's looking for,” said Anthony Piscioneri, Senior Member Services Manager for PSBA.

The survey will be available online until May 24. Job applications will be accepted until early June.

The school board then will decide how many candidates to interview.

“It's probably going to be quiet here for the next five to six weeks,” Piscioneri said.

Mellinger said he wants to have a new superintendent in place by the start of the 2018-19 school year.

PSBA handles a lot of superintendent searches, and Greensburg Salem's has been pretty typical so far, Piscioneri said.

“We always say this is the way the process works, follow the process,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

