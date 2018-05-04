Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
PA Turnpike westbound to close Sunday between Irwin and Pittsburgh

Renatta Signorini and Joe Napsha | Friday, May 4, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
The westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for five hours Sunday between the Irwin and Pittsburgh interchanges.

The turnpike commission said in an alert that the closure between midnight Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday is needed for the erection of concrete bridge beams at milepost 59.5.

The Trafford Road Bridge is being replaced in preparation for the commission's widening project between mileposts 57 and 67 in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

The $300 million project involves widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction. Road construction is expected to begin in 2023, according to information on the commission's website.

Motorists can follow the state-recommended detour from the Irwin interchange: Take Route 30 east 4.6 miles to Turnpike Route 66, then travel north seven miles to Route 22 westbound and then drive 10.5 miles to the turnpike interchange at Monroeville.

Alternate-route cards will be available to exiting travelers at the Irwin Interchange during the closure.

PennDOT said they expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads during the closure. Message boards will be in place to inform customers of the closure.

Renatta Signorini and Joe Napsha are Tribune-Review staff writers.

