Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Stahlstown fire company raising money to replace rescue truck

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Conner Lenhart, 5, of Acme poses on the fire truck from the Chestnut Ridge Fire Co.
Bill Pribisco | for Trib Total Media
Conner Lenhart, 5, of Acme poses on the fire truck from the Chestnut Ridge Fire Co.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department has kicked off a capital campaign to replace the department's 15-year-old rescue truck.

The Stahlstown unit received a $175,000 matching grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

“Right now, we're pushing to raise another $185,000 to secure the remaining funds to buy the truck,” said Alex Monticue, president of the volunteer fire department.

The department provides the primary fire and rescue support for Cook and Donegal townships and Donegal Borough, plus a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that runs through the area.

“The rescue truck is the primary fire service vehicle that our department uses for vehicle accidents and other fire rescue calls. The truck carries a special load of tools, including the ‘Jaws of Life,' and the new vehicle would also be equipped with state-of-the-art fire suppression equipment,” Monticue said.

The current rescue truck was purchased in 2003, according to fire officials.

The new truck will be capable of carrying six firefighters.

Checks should be written to the fire department at P.O. Box 160, Stahlstown, PA 15687. The special donations should be marked “Rescue Truck” in the notes section of the checks.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me