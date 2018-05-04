Stahlstown fire company raising money to replace rescue truck

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department has kicked off a capital campaign to replace the department's 15-year-old rescue truck.

The Stahlstown unit received a $175,000 matching grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

“Right now, we're pushing to raise another $185,000 to secure the remaining funds to buy the truck,” said Alex Monticue, president of the volunteer fire department.

The department provides the primary fire and rescue support for Cook and Donegal townships and Donegal Borough, plus a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that runs through the area.

“The rescue truck is the primary fire service vehicle that our department uses for vehicle accidents and other fire rescue calls. The truck carries a special load of tools, including the ‘Jaws of Life,' and the new vehicle would also be equipped with state-of-the-art fire suppression equipment,” Monticue said.

The current rescue truck was purchased in 2003, according to fire officials.

The new truck will be capable of carrying six firefighters.

Checks should be written to the fire department at P.O. Box 160, Stahlstown, PA 15687. The special donations should be marked “Rescue Truck” in the notes section of the checks.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.