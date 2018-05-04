Charity for children of fallen soldiers shops, ships gifts from Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A small army of Owens & Minor employees, wearing olive drab T-shirts, spread out over the Greensburg Walmart on Friday with a singular mission — to buy birthday presents for 200 children who have lost a parent serving in the U.S. armed forces.

“It takes an army to do this, but they're all volunteers,” said Daryl Mackin, founder of A Soldier's Child Foundation .

The Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based charity made a return trip to Greensburg on Friday in its ongoing effort to provide birthday presents, scholarships and camping experiences for children whose parent died while on active duty.

Since its founding in 2008, A Soldier's Child has grown from one child beneficiary to nearly 3,000 a year.

“It was just an idea — how do I care for my neighbor's grandson?” Mackin said.

The nonprofit serves about 200 children a month by enlisting corporate sponsors whose employees shop for the children. The presents purchased at Friday's event will be wrapped on Saturday at the Owens & Minor Greensburg distribution center and shipped to children around the country who have birthdays in June.

The 75 volunteers who gathered at the Greensburg Walmart were given clipboards with the suggested gift items listed. Their dollar limit was $100 to $150 per child. A Soldier's Child covered all the purchases, which were estimated to total $25,000 to $30,000.

Mackin said the charity supports itself mostly through three annual fundraisers and corporate donations. Eighty-four percent of its expenses goes to programs and services, which include birthday celebrations, mentorship programs and scholarships, according to the organization's 2017 annual report.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.