Special Olympians push their limits at Norwin event

Athletes ranging from high schoolers to adults competed Saturday at Norwin High School as part of the Westmoreland County Special Olympics.

“This is an opportunity for these kids to shine. While these kids won't be able to make the (high school) football team or the soccer team, we want to highlight them,” said Ann Grimes Essay, Norwin High School's life skills support teacher who helped to organize the more than 100 student volunteers assisting the county's 49th Special Olympics, which attracted about 170 competitors.

The Special Olympics athletes spread across the Norwin football stadium, throwing a softball, running along the track, throwing a shot put and trying their skill at the long jump.

Interspersed with the athletic contests were fun events for the youngsters — a dunking booth where they threw a ball to drop a Norwin Aqua Club swimmer into a tub of cold water, face painting and karaoke, if only slightly off-key.

One of the competitors, Allen Selbert of Franklin Regional, one of the many medal winners, said he loves the games.

“I love competing against people and my friend, Steven,” referring to fellow Franklin-Regional student Steven Stockdale. The two competed in the 400-meter run.

“I love the teamwork,” which makes everyone try harder, Stockdale said.

The event gives those participants the opportunity to interact with other students and “they feel more loved and more involved,” said Gwen Diddle, co-coordinator of the Westmoreland County Special Olympics.

Adults from facilities such as Clellian Heights were competing in events slated for the afternoon.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.