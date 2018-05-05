Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Special Olympians push their limits at Norwin event

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 4:33 p.m.

Athletes ranging from high schoolers to adults competed Saturday at Norwin High School as part of the Westmoreland County Special Olympics.

“This is an opportunity for these kids to shine. While these kids won't be able to make the (high school) football team or the soccer team, we want to highlight them,” said Ann Grimes Essay, Norwin High School's life skills support teacher who helped to organize the more than 100 student volunteers assisting the county's 49th Special Olympics, which attracted about 170 competitors.

The Special Olympics athletes spread across the Norwin football stadium, throwing a softball, running along the track, throwing a shot put and trying their skill at the long jump.

Interspersed with the athletic contests were fun events for the youngsters — a dunking booth where they threw a ball to drop a Norwin Aqua Club swimmer into a tub of cold water, face painting and karaoke, if only slightly off-key.

One of the competitors, Allen Selbert of Franklin Regional, one of the many medal winners, said he loves the games.

“I love competing against people and my friend, Steven,” referring to fellow Franklin-Regional student Steven Stockdale. The two competed in the 400-meter run.

“I love the teamwork,” which makes everyone try harder, Stockdale said.

The event gives those participants the opportunity to interact with other students and “they feel more loved and more involved,” said Gwen Diddle, co-coordinator of the Westmoreland County Special Olympics.

Adults from facilities such as Clellian Heights were competing in events slated for the afternoon.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

Autumn Serembo, 10, celebrates crossing the finish line during a track event in the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lacie Carl, a Penn-Trafford student, laughs at her dad, Sam Carl, before her and her sisters compete in track events during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Brooke Carl, 17, cheers on her sister as she competes in a track event in the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Chelsea Carl, 19, races to the finish line during a track event in the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Volunteers prepare to hand out medals for competitors in the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Taylor Krnaich, 16, serenades a crowd with karaoke songs during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Parents and family watch from the stands during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mason Barton, 10, jumps off the mats as his father, Jeffrey Barton, helps him down during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics at Norwin High School on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Chelsea Carl, 19, (right), jokes around with friends during the 19th Westmoreland County Special Olympics at Norwin High School on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Friends and basketball teammates Brooke Hildenbrand, 17, (right), and Marissa Trouerbach, 16, dance while their friend Taylor Krnaich, 16, sings karaoke during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics at Norwin High School on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Tyler Walsh, 15, of Greensburg and a student at Hempfield Area High School, watches the ball he just threw in a distance softball competition during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics at Norwin High School on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Trevor Hughes, 17, a student at Greater Latrobe School District, aims a softball for a distance throw during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Trevor Hughes, 17, receives a rainbow painting on his cheek from Norwin student Alayna Leoni during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Young athletes take a break on the field during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Autumn Serembo, 10, gets a hug from her teacher, Lauren Karcher of Norwin school district after she competed in a track event in the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Benjamin Gray, 9, waits with the crowd wearing a superhero mask he created as award recipients are called to the podiums during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Trevor Hughes, 17, celebrates before being awarded a gold medal for his softball throw in the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Young athletes work on soccer kicks in the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Chevy Ewing, 9, tries to hand a slice of watermelon to her classmate, Ethan Calendar, 9, while young athletes take a break on the track during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin students Kaelyn Ripani and Laree Nardozi watch as Katie Kline, 8, (left) plays a throwing game during the 49th Westmoreland County Special Olympics on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norwin High School. About 170 athletes competed in events for adults and kids.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
