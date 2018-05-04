Westbound turnpike from Irwin-to-Monroeville to close 5 hours early Sunday for bridge work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Monroeville and Irwin interchanges will be closed for about five hours early Sunday while construction crews erect beams for a replacement bridge that will carry the Murrysville-Trafford Road over the turnpike in Penn Township.

PennDOT said the scheduled closing, from 12:01 a.m. to about 5 a.m. Sunday will be dependent on the weather.

Motorists traveling the turnpike westbound from the Irwin interchange to Monroeville can follow the state-recommended detour from the Irwin interchange: Take Route 30 east 4.6 miles to Turnpike Route 66 north, go seven miles to Route 22 westbound, then 10.5 miles to the turnpike interchange at Monroeville.

Alternate-route cards will be available to exiting travelers at the Irwin Interchange during the closure.

PennDOT said it expects higher traffic volumes on detour roads during the closure. Message boards inform customers of the closure.

The bridge work is a part of the turnpike commission's plans to reconstruct and widen the highway between the Monroeville and Irwin interchanges, which is scheduled to begin in 2023.

Information on turnpike conditions will be posted on variable and digital message signs, as well as the highway advisory radio broadcasts that can be heard on 640 AM, near the interch

