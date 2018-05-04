Excela names outstanding workers, Cameo of Caring reps
Five Excela Health system employees were recognized as Outstanding Care Team members, and the health system named its two representatives to the Cameo of Caring awards ceremony on Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.
Excela's Cameo of Caring representatives will be Amber Mauck, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, and Lori Zajdel, a clinical nurse coordinator at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, PCU 1E unit.
The Outstanding Care Team members are:
• Escort: Pam Sabat of Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant
• LPN: Amy Grace of Latrobe Hospital's JointWorks
• Nursing Service Clerk: Laura Wilkinson of Westmoreland Hospital's 3AB Unit
• Nursing Assistant: Ellen Ritenour, Excela Square at Norwin Surgery Center
• Nurse Resident: Sabrina Butler of Latrobe Hospital's JointWorks
The Excela Health Human Resources Department received the Friends of Nursing Award.
The employees were recognized Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in conjunction with National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to 12. The Cameos of Caring awards ceremony is hosted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.