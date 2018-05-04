Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Excela names outstanding workers, Cameo of Caring reps

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, May 4, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, one of three hospitals operated by the health system.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, one of three hospitals operated by the health system.

Updated 2 hours ago

Five Excela Health system employees were recognized as Outstanding Care Team members, and the health system named its two representatives to the Cameo of Caring awards ceremony on Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.

Excela's Cameo of Caring representatives will be Amber Mauck, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, and Lori Zajdel, a clinical nurse coordinator at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, PCU 1E unit.

The Outstanding Care Team members are:

• Escort: Pam Sabat of Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant

• LPN: Amy Grace of Latrobe Hospital's JointWorks

• Nursing Service Clerk: Laura Wilkinson of Westmoreland Hospital's 3AB Unit

• Nursing Assistant: Ellen Ritenour, Excela Square at Norwin Surgery Center

• Nurse Resident: Sabrina Butler of Latrobe Hospital's JointWorks

The Excela Health Human Resources Department received the Friends of Nursing Award.

The employees were recognized Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in conjunction with National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to 12. The Cameos of Caring awards ceremony is hosted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me