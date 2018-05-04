Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Greensburg police: Suspect in fatal heroin overdose backed out of agreement to surrender

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, May 4, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
A 36-year-old man wanted for allegedly selling a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin in Greensburg reneged on a plan to turn himself in Friday, police said.

Glenn Levtzow, who has lived in the Greensburg and Ruffsdale areas, has been wanted by Greensburg Police since Wednesday for providing the stamp bag of heroin that forensic tests allege caused the fatal overdose of Ryan Powell, 34, inside an East Pittsburgh Street apartment Nov. 18.

“We had an agreement that he was going to turn himself in Friday, but he did not show up. So we've charged him with flight to avoid prosecution on top of all of the charges we have already filed against him,” said police Detective Sgt. John Swank.

Authorities believe Levtzow, who is originally from North Carolina, could still be in the Westmoreland County area.

Powell was discovered lying on a bathroom floor, was revived and taken to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, where he died Nov. 20, Swank said.

Police said Levtzow sold the heroin that caused Powell's death. Police at the scene confiscated a stamp bag of heroin marked with red and blue stars.

Levtzow is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents indicate that when police initially questioned Levtzow shortly after the overdose, he was behind the wheel of a car in the apartment's parking lot with two young children, aged 3 and 6, inside.

Anyone with information on Levtzow is asked to call city police at 724-834-3800.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

