Westmoreland conference prepares students with disabilities for job interviews, success

People with disabilities represent a large, under-utilized labor pool for Pennsylvania employers, and a program Monday at St. Vincent College aimed to help more high school students with disabilities find jobs after graduating.

At the Westmoreland County Transition and Employment Conference, 80 high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from around the region met with coaches and conducted mock interviews with actual employers to go over the skills they'd need to apply and interview for jobs. The program was part of the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation's efforts to help the students find employment as soon as they graduate.

“The last thing we want to do is graduate them to the couch,” said David De Notaris, executive director of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. “We try to introduce students to as many successfully employed people with disabilities as possible, so they can say, ‘If they can do it, I can too.'”

A similar event was held Monday at the Allegheny Intermediate Unit in Homestead for more than 100 students in Allegheny County.

Students with a range of physical and mental disabilities cycled through the Fred Rogers Center in Unity to talk to potential employers, including Springhill Suites, Seven Springs, the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, Chroma Technology Solutions and Carclo Technical Plastics.

While the interviews were meant as practice, the 17 participating employers were hiring in areas including food service, personal care, human resources, marketing and accounting, said Heidi Speidel, a supervisor at OVR's district office covering Westmoreland, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.

Amanda Murray, a learning support teacher from Hempfield Area High School, said her district chose 10 students to participate in the conference to further hone skills they'd developed at previous events hosted by the office.

“They were encouraged to dress like they would for a job interview, and we created career portfolios with resumes and interview tips... like ‘smile and be yourself,'” Murray said. “We're going to use the feedback from their interviews today for when they go on their next job interview. The goal is for them to seek a job on their own and keep that job.”

De Notaris said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 1 in 5 Americans has some sort of disability, and his office served 75,000 Pennsylvanians last year — about the same number as all the people in Pennsylvania working as nursing assistants, or general and operations managers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Nationally, 35.9 percent of working-age people with disabilities were employed, according to the University of New Hampshire's 2017 Annual Disabilities Statistics Compendium . The survey's 2016 numbers estimated there were about 910,000 Pennsylvanians aged 18 to 64 with disabilities, and 35.5 percent of them were employed.

Of the people OVR worked with, 9,333 were placed in new jobs, returning an estimated $200 million in taxes to the state, De Notaris said.

His office, part of Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry, also works with employers to identify jobs that could be filled by people with disabilities.

“The biggest challenge, I think, is that sometimes employers aren't aware of the potential of individuals with disabilities,” he said.

Technology has gone a long way toward improving accessibility, he said. Blind as a result of retinitis pigmentosa since he was 19, De Notaris demonstrated features on his phone that read aloud which apps and folders he could open with a swipe, and an app that could use the phone's camera to read text aloud to him.

If agencies like his were giving workers with disabilities the skills and tools they needed, there were no reasons they couldn't find meaningful, productive work in Pennsylvania, he said.

“I'm here to talk to you about the possibilities, not to talk about disabilities,” De Notaris said in his keynote address. “Employers don't care about your disability; they care about your availability... We're going to be remembered for being a victim, or a victor.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.