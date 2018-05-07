Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Preschoolers in Unity donate $1,000 in pennies to Shop with a Cop

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:21 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The penny donation jar at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church preschool got a lot of use this year from the 3-to-5-year olds who attend the Unity Township facility.

On Monday, the students donated $1,000 collected in the penny jar since September to the Westmoreland County Shop With a Cop program, which enables about 300 disadvantaged youths a year to be paired with a police officer to go Christmas shopping.

“Isn't this remarkable the children were able to raise this much?,” said school director Tina Schmitt. “Every day they come in and throw pennies into the jar, and when it fills we count it out, deposit it at the bank and then re-fill it. The kids have enjoyed it.”

Schmitt said the donation jar is aimed at teaching children ways to give back to their communities.

All 83 children enrolled in the school took part at one time or another, but some took it to heart more than others — such as 4-year-old Lincoln Mikeska of the Latrobe area, who dropped in pennies every day, Schmitt said.

“I like to give back. It makes me feel good,” Mikeska said.

State police Trooper Stephen Limani, who spearheads the local program, was on hand to thank the children for their commitment and generosity. He said the program, which just finished its 9th year, wouldn't exist without the generosity of the community.

“All of you did a fantastic job,” Limani said after joining the children for the Pledge of Allegiance.

“With all of the pennies and change you have saved we're going to be able to take little kids that don't always get to have a nice Christmas ... they'll get to go Christmas shopping when it comes time,” Limani said.

“All of your hard work helped people who sometimes are unable to help themselves,” he said.

After accepting the check presentation from Mikeska and Camille Barchetti, 4, Limani took all the children out into the parking lot where the children got an opportunity to be photographed in a patrol car and work its siren.

Additional donations to Shop With A Cop can be sent to the state police barracks at 100 N. Westmoreland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me