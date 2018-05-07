Man arrested in assault witnessed by medic near Jeannette EMS station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette man was arrested Monday on charges that he beat a woman unconscious in front of the Jeannette EMS station last month, according to police.

Derrick L. Straughters, 28, was identified as the suspect by an emergency medical technician who reported the assault to police. Straughters was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bond.

The assault occurred at 3 a.m. April 28 along South Sixth Street. Police said the victim's front teeth were broken and she had a bloody nose and large bump on her head. The EMT told police that the suspect pushed the woman against a fence, punched her in the face and then slammed her head off of the sidewalk before fleeing, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

She was taken to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She gave police the names of two men who she was with and Officer Thomas Yaniszeski provided the EMT with photographs of both individuals, according to court papers.

Straughters was identified as the suspect allegedly involved in the attack and an arrest warrant was issued April 30.

He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.