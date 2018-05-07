Jeannette murder trial delayed after defense gets late autopsy evidence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The murder trial of a Jeannette woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death, which was to begin Monday , was delayed four more months after prosecutors turned over new autopsy information in the nearly two-year-old case.

Following a brief hearing, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani postponed the trial of Crystal Belle. Jury selection will now begin Sept. 4.

Belle, 38, is charged with the June 2016 beating death of 19-year-old Khalil Parker of Brentwood. Police found Parker's bloodied body bound with tape and laces from Belle's shoes in her South Seventh Street home.

Police believed Parker was beaten with several objects, including a snow shovel.

Before jury selection began Monday, defense attorneys Brian Aston and Michael DeMatt said they needed more time to prepare after receiving what they claimed to be previously undisclosed information from prosecutors. The information, which relates to opinions from forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht regarding the time Parker died as well as the cause and manner of his death, was turned over late Friday, the defense said.

“This new information, in tandem with the untimely manner in which it was provided to counsel, materially alters the known circumstances surrounding the death of the alleged victim and counsel's ability to present a defense at trial,” the defense lawyers wrote in court documents.

The defense said it will need to hire an independent pathologist to review the amended autopsy findings.

The lawyers previously said the cause and time of death were integral aspects of Belle's defense.

District Attorney John Peck could not be reached for comment.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.