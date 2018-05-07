Penn Township woman in court for boozy teen party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The lawyer for a former Penn Township woman told a Westmoreland County jury Monday that she only briefly participated and did not provide any of the alcohol consumed during a rowdy party for high school seniors at her home three years ago.

"When the alcohol came out she had a choice to throw them out or let it go and she chose to do that. She regrets to this day that she let it happen," said defense attorney Jeff Monzo during his opening statement to the jury in the child corruption trial of Linda Swope.

Swope, 53, a nurse who has since moved to Florida, is on trial on charges of corruption of minors, furnishing alcohol to minors and reckless endangerment in connection with the house party at her home on Feb. 12, 2015. Westmoreland County prosecutors contend as many as 20 juveniles, most ages 17 and 18, attended the party.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson said Swope allowed the teens to consume wine, beer, vodka and whiskey. Swope can be seen on a video from the party drinking with the seniors, laughing at one girl who passed out and chugging beers, Patterson said.

Police were alerted to the party the following day after receiving a copy of a video that had been posted on social media. That video was played in court on Monday.

Monzo said Swope initially thought the event was to be a birthday party for one of her daughter's friends, and Swope told police the teens brought their own alcohol to the house. He called Swope's actions a lapse in judgement, not criminal behavior, and said she prevented them from driving or leaving her home while drunk.

"She participated briefly, not all night," Monzo said.

The trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway will continue Tuesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.