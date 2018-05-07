Police seek information on 3 Westmoreland Mall burglaries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three stores at Westmoreland Mall were burglarized sometime overnight between Thursday and Friday, according to state police.

An unknown person forced their way in through the stores' security gates after somehow getting into the Hempfield Township mall after hours, said Trooper Steve Limani.

“They pried or cut like a sliver in the gate and then somehow wedged their way in,” he said.

The suspect broke into the Blue Monkey Vape store, Holiday Hair and a Hallmark store. An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the vape store and the salon, he said.

“We don't know if they waited inside until the mall closed or whether a work crew that was there may have let someone in,” Limani said. “They have cleaning people there, too, at all hours.”

State police on Monday released a photograph of a person seen on surveillance footage around the time of the break-ins. Limani said police hope to identify and speak with that person.

“He may not be related to it at all, but we would like to talk to him,” Limani said.

Anyone with information should call state police at 724-832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.