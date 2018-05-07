Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry Township man dies after SUV strikes traffic signal pole

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 7, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 2 hours ago

A 70-year-old Derry Township man died Saturday when his sport utility vehicle struck a traffic signal pole in Youngstown Borough, state police said.

David L. Hoak of Bradenville was pronounced dead at Excela Health Latrobe hospital in Latrobe after the crash, which occurred at 8:09 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Main Street and Route 982, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's office.

State police said Hoak's Saturn Vue was going east on Main Street when he approached the intersection with Route 982, crossed into the westbound lane and drove through a steady red light before crashing into the signal pole. Troopers said Hoak's vehicle was extensively damaged.

Police reported there were no skid marks and Hoak was wearing a seat belt.

The crash was ruled accidental because of multiple blunt force traumas to his chest, the coroner's office reported. The highway was closed for two hours following the crash while it was investigated, police said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me