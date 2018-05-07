Derry Township man dies after SUV strikes traffic signal pole
A 70-year-old Derry Township man died Saturday when his sport utility vehicle struck a traffic signal pole in Youngstown Borough, state police said.
David L. Hoak of Bradenville was pronounced dead at Excela Health Latrobe hospital in Latrobe after the crash, which occurred at 8:09 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Main Street and Route 982, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's office.
State police said Hoak's Saturn Vue was going east on Main Street when he approached the intersection with Route 982, crossed into the westbound lane and drove through a steady red light before crashing into the signal pole. Troopers said Hoak's vehicle was extensively damaged.
Police reported there were no skid marks and Hoak was wearing a seat belt.
The crash was ruled accidental because of multiple blunt force traumas to his chest, the coroner's office reported. The highway was closed for two hours following the crash while it was investigated, police said.
