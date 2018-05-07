Greensburg man jailed for returning to scene of disturbance, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 28-year-old Greensburg man cited with public drunkenness after a disturbance Sunday was jailed Monday after allegedly returning to the accuser's apartment 9 hours later to complain about being reported to police the first time.

City police arrested Justin D. Hill on charges of disorderly conduct, retaliation against a victim and harassment in connection with the incidents at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Dornin Street.

Patrolman William Newmyer reported police were initially summoned to the apartment at 10:26 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man who turned out to be Hill banging on the victim's apartment door. Newmyer reported in court documents that Hill was cited for public drunkenness and released from police custody just about 5 p.m.

"Hill was advised to have no contact with the complainant," Newmyer wrote.

At 7:38 p.m., Newmyer reported that the victim again summoned police to the apartment complex, saying Hill was back at her apartment, "banging on her door again and yelling at her."

Hill was arraigned Monday afternoon before District Judge Chris Flanigan on the multiple complaints filed by police and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $30,000 bond.

