Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg Fire Department plans free kids camp to attract new recruits

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, May 7, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
Rick Hoyle, assistant chief of the City of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, works with the city's new tiller Ladder Truck at the Greensburg Public Works building on Wednesday, September 25, 2013.
Brian F. Henry | Tribune-Review
Rick Hoyle, assistant chief of the City of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, works with the city's new tiller Ladder Truck at the Greensburg Public Works building on Wednesday, September 25, 2013.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will hold the first Chief John Edward Hutchinson Emergency Services Youth Camp next month in an attempt to get more young people interested in becoming first responders.

The free one-day event is open to children and teens age 11-18.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9 at Lynch Field.

The camp will feature hands-on demonstrations of first responders' equipment and techniques, like a dive team presentation in the swimming pool and hide-and-seek with bloodhounds.

"We were looking for a way to recruit new youngsters into the fire department," said Rick Steele, President of Greensburg Hose Company No. 7.

The average age of a Greensburg firefighter is 55, and if the department can't attract fresh faces it won't be around forever, Steele said.

"We're not getting any younger," he said. If we keep going on the path we're on now, Greensburg fire department will become extinct in the years to come."

Firefighters have been talking about holding the camp since early this year. They've partnered with the City of Greensburg Police Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance to organize the event.

They recently decided to name it after longtime Greensburg Fire Chief J. Edward Hutchinson, who died at 96 last month.

"When Hutch passed away, we figured there was no better way (to honor him)... than to name the camp after him," Steele said.

The camp was announced yesterday and Steele said he's already received an overwhelming response. It will be expanded to be able to accommodate a larger-than-expected number of participants.

Parents or guardians can register their children through a form on the fire department's website .

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me