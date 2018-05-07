Greensburg Fire Department plans free kids camp to attract new recruits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will hold the first Chief John Edward Hutchinson Emergency Services Youth Camp next month in an attempt to get more young people interested in becoming first responders.

The free one-day event is open to children and teens age 11-18.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9 at Lynch Field.

The camp will feature hands-on demonstrations of first responders' equipment and techniques, like a dive team presentation in the swimming pool and hide-and-seek with bloodhounds.

"We were looking for a way to recruit new youngsters into the fire department," said Rick Steele, President of Greensburg Hose Company No. 7.

The average age of a Greensburg firefighter is 55, and if the department can't attract fresh faces it won't be around forever, Steele said.

"We're not getting any younger," he said. If we keep going on the path we're on now, Greensburg fire department will become extinct in the years to come."

Firefighters have been talking about holding the camp since early this year. They've partnered with the City of Greensburg Police Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance to organize the event.

They recently decided to name it after longtime Greensburg Fire Chief J. Edward Hutchinson, who died at 96 last month.

"When Hutch passed away, we figured there was no better way (to honor him)... than to name the camp after him," Steele said.

The camp was announced yesterday and Steele said he's already received an overwhelming response. It will be expanded to be able to accommodate a larger-than-expected number of participants.

Parents or guardians can register their children through a form on the fire department's website .

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.