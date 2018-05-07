Westmoreland County deputy charged with DUI, remains on job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County Sheriff's deputy is charged by North Huntingdon Police with driving under the influence after crashing her car this weekend.

Caitlyn Noel Kralovic, 27, of Rillton, had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, according to court documents.

She's served as a deputy for four years, according to Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI.

Kralovic was off-duty when was in a single-vehicle crash on Barnes Lake Road in North Huntingdon Saturday night, WPXI reported.

Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held count not immediately be reached for comment Monday night, but he told WPXI that Kralovic will remain on the job during an internal investigation.

"This is a non-work-related incident," he said. "It was on her private time. She will stay on the clock and working as a deputy."

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.