Belle Vernon school superintendent resigns
Updated 3 hours ago
The Belle Vernon Area School Board on Monday unanimously accepted the resignation of district Superintendent John Wilkinson.
After an executive session lasting more than two hours, the board convened for a 5-minute meeting to accept Wilkinson's resignation. Board members did not elaborate.
According to the school board solicitor, Wilkinson will receive up to a year's salary and benefits. Online records from the Pennsylvania Department of Education show Wilkinson's earnings are about $153,000 per year.
The board voted to install Marion Elementary School Principal Michele Dowell as acting superintendent by a 7-2 vote.
Jodie Winwood of Collinsburg, who was among the crowd waiting outside the district administration building prior to Monday night's meeting, welcomed the news.
“I've had issues with him,” Winwood said. “This is a really good decision for the school district.”
