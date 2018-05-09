Fresh supply of trout being released into Western Pennsylvania lakes, streams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly a month into trout season, the state Fish and Boat Commission this week is giving anglers more reason to try their luck.

The commission this week is releasing a new wave of adult trout into several local bodies of water as part of its in-season stocking program.

In Allegheny County on Thursday, stocking of rainbow trout is scheduled in West Deer Lake, Middle Deer Lake and Lower Deer Lake, while a section of Deer Creek is slated to receive a fresh supply of brown and rainbow trout.

According to the commission's online calendar, rainbow trout also are to be added Thursday in Westmoreland County — in Mill Creek, upstream of the bridge on Mill Road.

Other Westmoreland sites scheduled for stocking earlier in the week included a section of Fourmile Run, at the end of Kline Road; Linn Run, with brook trout; Hendricks Creek, near the Route 711 bridge; Keystone Lake and Indian Lake; sections of Jacobs Creek and Sewickley Creek; and portions of Loyalhanna Creek, upstream from and downstream from Kingston Dam.

Statewide, the commission said it stocked about 2.5 million adult trout in the weeks prior to May and is planning to release nearly 600,000 more this month.

“May provides some of the best trout fishing weather of the year,” Brian Wisner, director of the commission's Bureau of Hatcheries, said in a news release. “We encourage people to get out on the water and enjoy the opportunities that are out there.”

Annually, the commission stocks about 3.15 million trout in 720 streams and 126 lakes open to the public. Rainbow trout account for roughly 2 million of those fish, averaging 11 inches in length.

About 8,700 trophy golden rainbow trout are added to the mix, measuring at least 14 inches long. Cooperative nurseries run by sportmen's clubs are expected to contribute another 1 million trout to the state's public waters.

Loyalhanna Creek is among 22 stream sections across the state that are classed as Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters and collectively will receive 6,500 larger trout measuring up to 20 inches long. The large trout are stocked at a concentration of between 175 and 225 per mile, similar to that found in the state's best wild trout habitats.

The ability to sustain trout later in the season and easy access to the water and amenities such as parking are factors the commission considers when picking Keystone Select sites.

Other area streams in that program include Laurel Hill Creek, near the Westmoreland/Somerset county border, and Buffalo Creek in Armstrong County.

Planned stockings in Turtle Creek were canceled this year because of a decline in water quality.

Visit fbweb.pa.gov/stock ing/TroutStockingDetails_GIS.aspx for more stocking information. The stocking schedule also can be accessed via the commission's mobile app “Fish BoatPA,” available for free on both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.